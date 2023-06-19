U.S. pledges extra $171 mln in aid to Sudan - official

The United States has pledged an additional $171 million in funding to meet humanitarian needs in Sudan, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, said on Monday.

She was speaking via video link at the High-Level Pledging Event for Sudan and the Region, taking place at the United Nations in Geneva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)