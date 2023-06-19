Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Two injured after building collapsed in Vizag

Two people were injured after a balcony of a building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 21:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were injured after a balcony of a building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, officials said on Monday. The officials said that the incident in the One-Town area took place after rain lashed the city last night.

A team of firefighters reached the spot after receiving the information and took rescue measures. Nagaraju (50) and Praveen (25) were injured in the accident. "They have been shifted to a nearby hospital and are undertreatment," Officials added.

However, five people were safely evacuated from the building by the firefighters. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

