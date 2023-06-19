PM Modi to visit MP on June 27; will flag off two Vande Bharat trains: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the state on June 27 and will flag off two Vande Bharat trains. "On June 27, PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains and will also participate in the event of BJP," MP CM Chouhan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil two new Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously on June 27 in Bhopal. These semi-high-speed trains, manufactured in accordance with the Make in India policy by ICF, will connect various cities across the country.

According to the official sources of the Ministry of Railways, these trains will operate on routes including Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur. Moreover, on June 27, PM Modi will unveil five new Vande Bharat Express trains.

With the introduction of these new trains, the total number of Vande Bharat trains running on the country's rail network will reach 23. The addition of these trains will provide greater convenience to the residents of these cities, offering them a comfortable and modern mode of rail travel. The Vande Bharat Express trains are known for their state-of-the-art amenities, including comfortable seating, advanced safety features, and enhanced passenger services. These trains are designed to operate at semi-high speeds, ensuring faster connectivity and reducing travel time between cities.

The Indian Railways initiative to unveil these five new Vande Bharat Express trains signifies the government's commitment to strengthening the railway infrastructure and enhancing travel options for the citizens. The introduction of these new Vande Bharat Express trains on additional routes is expected to boost tourism, trade, and economic development in the regions they serve. It will also provide a significant impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative, as these trains are manufactured domestically, contributing to the growth of the country's manufacturing sector. (ANI)

