Karnataka: BESCOM issues clarification regarding glitches in electricity bills, issue to be resolved within two days

"Electricity bills in online apps are showing negative amount since June bills served to consumers are yet to be updated in the system. This issue will be resolved within 2 days said BESCOM release. Consumers can enter the amount mentioned in the physical copy of the bills and make their payments wherever the amount is not reflecting," the official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 23:11 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Monday issued clarification regarding the errors shown in the electricity bills of the consumers and said that issue will be resolved within two days. BESCOM said that consumers can enter the amount mentioned in the physical copy of the bills and make their payments wherever the amount is not reflecting.

"Electricity bills in online apps are showing negative amount since June bills served to consumers are yet to be updated in the system. This issue will be resolved within 2 days said BESCOM release. Consumers can enter the amount mentioned in the physical copy of the bills and make their payments wherever the amount is not reflecting," the official statement said. BESCOM said that consumers can approach their nearest sub division office or call the call centre 1912.

"If there is any discrepancies found in their physical bill received, these issues will berectified immediately. Consumers need not get panic since the billing has happened only for their actual consumption and the new tariff and there is no excess billing done," the official statement said. BESCOM also said that the billing system will be smooth without any glitches from July month onwards. (ANI)

