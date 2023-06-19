Left Menu

Odisha's schools to reopen after summer vacation on June 21

Odisha's Department of School and Mass Education has directed all the Districts Collectors to reopen the schools, closed due to summer vacation, from Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 23:27 IST
Odisha's Department of School and Mass Education has directed all the Districts Collectors to reopen the schools, closed due to summer vacation, from Thursday, said a statement by the government of Odisha. "After due consideration of the weather prediction, it has been decided to reopen all schools on June 21, with a regular timetable," the government added in a statement.

"However, as a measure of abundant caution, Collectors of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Subarnapur and Balangir are authorised to shift to morning school or declare holidays if the situation so demands," the statement read. "We are keeping a close watch on the weather situation of the days ahead for further action," it added. (ANI)

