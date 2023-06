BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Says Resumed Mass Production Of Hengchi 5 Since May

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * HAS DELIVERED OVER 1000 UNITS OF HENGCHI 5 AS AT END OF MAY

* RESUMED MASS PRODUCTION OF HENGCHI 5 SINCE MAY AND HAS DELIVERED OVER 1000 UNITS OF HENGCHI 5 AS AT END OF MAY * IS STILL FACING SHORTAGE OF FUNDS

* RELEVANT AUDIT AND REVIEW WORK OF GROUP ARE STILL IN PROGRESS * TRADING IN SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)