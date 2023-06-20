BRIEF-Evergrande Property Services Says As Of 31 May, Group's With Total Of 3,152 Contracted Projects
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:45 IST
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd:
* AS OF 31 MAY GROUP'S WITH A TOTAL OF 3,152 CONTRACTED PROJECTS
* CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSION WITH CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP REGARDING A PROPOSAL TO REPAY FUNDS INVOLVED IN PLEDGES Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement