Russian rouble weakens towards 85 vs dollar as oil prices drop

"After the end of the tax season, upward momentum in the dollar-rouble pair cannot be ruled out." Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.7% at $74.77 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were lower.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:28 IST
The Russian rouble weakened towards 85 against the dollar on Tuesday, hurt by a drop in oil prices and lingering geopolitical risks while awaiting an uptick in the supply of foreign currency. By 1445 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 84.67 and had lost 0.6% to trade at 92.32 versus the euro, after earlier touching a near two-month low. It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 11.76 .

The rouble weakened around 2% against the dollar last week, blighted by volatile swings in a low liquidity market, eliciting comments on the rouble rate from senior officials, who suggested that an exchange rate of 80-90 per dollar was preferable. The rouble should soon gain support from a month-end tax period that usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local liabilities.

"It seems that the tax period will not noticeably strengthen the rouble, but only slow down its devaluation," said Alor Broker in a note. "After the end of the tax season, upward momentum in the dollar-rouble pair cannot be ruled out." Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.7% at $74.77 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.3% to 1,041.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% lower at 2,799.1 points, slightly down from the more than 14-month high hit on Monday.

