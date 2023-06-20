Punjab Assembly passes resolution over Centre 'withholding' RDF, CM Mann threatens to move SC

The Punjab Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution over the Centre ''withholding'' Rural Development Fund of more than Rs 3,600 crore, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warning that the state government will move the Supreme Court if the money is not released within a week.

The Punjab government has accused the BJP-led Centre of not releasing Rs 3,622.40 crore of the RDF.

Amid tussle between the AAP dispensation and the Raj Bhavan on various issues in the past and in recent times, Mann also took on Governor Banwarilal Purohit on RDF issue.

''It should have been the duty of the governor to plead Punjab's case and take up the Rural Development Fund issue with the Centre,'' the chief minister said.

But the Raj Bhavans have become ''head offices'' of the BJP, he alleged.

Mann placed a record number of letters written by the Punjab governor calling them ''love letters'' and said that instead of writing such letters Purohit should have raised the issues like RDF with the Centre.

Purohit had a week ago accused the AAP government of acting against Constitution for not responding to his letters, asserting that Chief Minister Mann is bound to reply to the Raj Bhavan.

Mann quipped that if the governors don't interfere in the affairs of the states then the Centre ''rebukes'' them asking why they are sitting idle in the offices.

''The Governor had also asked what is the need for holding present session. I want to ask, don't we need RDF,'' said Mann.

Mann slammed the Centre for allegedly harassing non-BJP governments in various states.

The motion in the House was moved by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

''This House recommends to the state government to approach the central government for the release of withheld RDF amounting to Rs 3,622.40 crore immediately so as to continue with the uninterrupted developmental activities for the welfare of farmers and rural population of Punjab,'' the resolution stated.

''Due to non-release of the Rural Development Fee for the last four seasons -- Kharif market season 2021-22, Rabi market season 2022-23, Kharif market season 2022-23 and Rabi market season 2023-24 by the Government of India, the rural development works of Punjab are being adversely affected,'' it further stated.

Mann said, ''RDF is our right, we are not begging'' and added that if the Centre does not release the fund within a week, the state government will approach the Supreme Court. Mann alleged that the Centre is stopping funds of the state that played a key role in India's freedom struggle. ''Do they want to arm-twist us by stopping the RDF funds?'' he asked.

The chief minister said everyone knows that the Centre is targeting the non-BJP governments in the country and not allowing them to work smoothly. He said that these tantrums had put democracy in peril across the country.

Mann said that this is a dangerous trend which needs to be checked as it is not in the interest of the country.

The chief minister also said contrary to securing the interests of the state, the Punjab governor is often seen on the other side and favouring Haryana ''in the Panjab University issue''.

Members of the Congress staged a walkout before the resolution was moved over there being no Question Hour or Zero Hour in the two-day special session.

The BJP on Monday said the AAP government is holding the two-day special session to further its own agenda and wasting taxpayers' money. It had also announced its intention to stay away from the proceedings. Slamming the Congress for running away from the debate on this important issue, Chief Minister Mann said that they are harming the interests of the state by doing so.

According to the resolution, the assembly ''strongly condemns'' the Centre for withholding Rs 3,622.40 crore towards the Rural Development Fund, including interest of 3 per cent, for the last four marketing seasons on agricultural produce bought from Punjab.

The money has been withheld despite the requisite amendments in the Punjab Rural Development Act, as directed by the Centre, being passed by the House and the publication of a notification in the official gazette by the state government on July 18, 2022, it stated.

''Punjab has created a huge market infrastructure unparalleled to any other state of India. The RDF so collected is utilised solely for the welfare of farmers of the state and development of rural infrastructure, including maintenance and creation of rural mandis and rural link roads for enabling easy access in transporting agricultural produce to the nearest mandis,'' it said.

''Thus, due to the non-release of RDF by the Centre, all the rural development activities in Punjab have come to a halt,'' the resolution added.

Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party members and an Independent MLA were present and supported the resolution, Mann said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)