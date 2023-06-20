India has potential to become top tourist destination of world: Union Minister Reddy

Union Minister of Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, had an interactive session with the members of Dempo Explorers Yuva Tourism Club on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Goa on Tuesday, said a press release by Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday. The session focused on the objectives of the Yuva Tourism clubs and the Union Minister sought valuable inputs from the participants on the role of the government and stakeholders in promoting tourism, added the press release.

The Minister congratulated all the club members for their dedication and commitment to promoting tourism in India. During the session, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the need for regular workshops with tourism clubs, highlighting the significance of engaging with the youth in shaping the future of tourism.

He mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote domestic tourism under the Dekho Apna Desh scheme, urging people to explore the rich and diverse destinations within the country. He emphasized that while many individuals tend to choose international destinations, it is equally important to discover the beauty and heritage of their own homeland. The Minister urged the members of the Yuva Tourism Club to work hard and promote responsible tourism as well as try to highlight unique heritage of the country at every step. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy acknowledged the increased footfall in major tourist destinations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including Jammu and Kashmir, Haridwar, Kashi, and Kedarnath. He mentioned the efforts made under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat scheme to promote student exchange programs, encouraging students to learn about India's rich heritage. G Kishan Reddy urged students to become ambassadors of tourism and emphasized the importance of responsible tourism. He stated that India has the potential to become a top tourist destination of the world.

In his address, the Minister of Tourism, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte, expressed gratitude to Union Minister Reddy and highlighted the significant role of the Dempo Explorers Yuva Tourism Club in the state. He described the Government's vision of transforming youth into tourism ambassadors and making them partners with the government in the tourism sector. Khaunte stressed the need for students and club members to become problem solvers and innovators in the tourism industry, with the Government acting as a facilitator. The session also witnessed the exchange of paintings made by students of the Dempo Explorers Yuva Tourism Club, which were presented to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The session concluded with the Union Minister Reddy appreciating the enthusiastic participation of the students and encouraging them to continue their efforts in promoting tourism in India. (ANI)

