WB Panchayat polls: Adhir complains to Om Birla over misconduct of BDO

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging misbehaviour and misconduct by the Block Development Officer (BDO) Burwan during the protest staged by the grand old party members over the Panchayat polls. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the party members and candidates were beaten by the goons of the ruling party at the BDO office.

"Our party members and candidates from this constituency came here to the BDO office ahead of the Panchayat polls and they were beaten by the goons of the ruling party (TMC)," said Chowdhury on his protest outside the Baranya BDO office in Murshidabad. He in his letter said that they sat on the protest against the act of violence on Congress candidates adding that they were forcibly prevented by anti-social elements fromsubmitting the requisite forms.

"Today, I, as the elected representative of the people of Murshidabad have been compelled tosit on 'Dharna' since 4 PM at the BDO's office, Burwan to protest the act of violence on ourcandidates for the Panchayat polls, who were forcibly prevented by anti-social elements fromsubmitting the requisite forms i.e. Form B at the BDO's office for contesting the elections," he wrote. He further alleged that they were denied the installation of fans at the protest site.

"As you are well aware, West Bengal is reeling under extreme heat, and in these extremeweather conditions, we have been denied even the basic facility of installing a fan at the protestthe site at our own expense," he wrote. "Firstly, genuine candidates for the Panchayat polls have been prevented from submitting therequisite documents for participating in the polls. This is indicative of disregard and disrespectto our democratic process and an autocratic rule in the State," it read.

He requested that the matter should be looked into by the Privileges Committee and that stringent action should be taken against the BDO. "I would therefore request you to have the matter looked into by the Privileges Committee andstringent action taken against the BDO for displaying an attitude of utter disregard, disrespectand apathy and thereby violating the basic rights and privileges of an Elected representative," he wrote.

The nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal was marred by ongoing violence on June 15, as the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties engaged in a war of words. The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11. The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

