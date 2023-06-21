Left Menu

Fire breaks out at college in Mumbai's Kandivali area

A fire broke out at a college in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Wednesday morning said, Mumbai's Fire Brigade authorities. Three fire tenders are at the spot and there was no report of any causality yet, they added.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:14 IST
Fire breaks out at college in Mumbai's Kandivali area
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a college in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Wednesday morning. Three fire tenders are at the spot and there is no report of any causality yet, according to Mumbai's Fire Brigade authorities.

The fire incident reportedly happened at Kandivali's KES College. There is no information yet as to the number of people inside the building at the time of the fire breaking out and what was the cause of the fire.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown near Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district headquarters on Tuesday night, officials said. The fire also spread to a nearby nursing home building which necessitated the shifting of the patients. "A fire broke out in the furniture shop. The fire also spread on the wall of a private hospital building next to it. The fire has been brought under control. There were three patients in the hospital who had been safely evacuated," Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi said.

The SP said that an investigation is on to find out the exact reason for the fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023