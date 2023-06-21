Left Menu

8 injured as flyover slab collapses in Hyderabad's LB Nagar

At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a Flyover slab collapsed, said police.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 11:31 IST
Eight injured as flyover slab collapsed in Hyderabad's LB Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a flyover slab collapsed, said police. The injured were rushed to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

Two persons have sustained serious head injuries. A case has been registered under section 337 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

