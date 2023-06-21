9th International Yoga Day: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw performs Yoga in Odisha's Balasore

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednsday performed Yoga in Odisha's Balasore to mark the 9th International Yoga Day. Vaishnaw had yesterday held a meeting with the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and State government officials in Balasore, where nearly 300 people were killed in an accident involving three trains earlier this month.

Vaishnaw who arrived here on Monday for a three-day tour of the state on Tuesday interacted with local individuals who generously provided assistance. The minister announced Rs 1 crore from his MP local area development (LAD) fund and another Rs 1 crore from Railways funds for the development of Bahanaga village and the hospital there. Meanwhile, every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Union Ministers and Chief Ministers were among the many who participated in International Yoga Day on Wednesday. Union Minister Piyush Goyal performed Yoga at Mumbai's iconic landmark Gateway of India.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma performed Yoga in Assam's Dhubri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a state visit to the United States on Wednesday morning wished countrymen on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, and said that the coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is 'historic'.

The Prime Minister will participate in a Yoga programme organised at the UN headquarters this evening. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal performed yoga at garrison ground in Jabalpur.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda participated in the International Yoga Day programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Yoga in Haridwar and in Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations. (ANI)

