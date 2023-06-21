Kerala govt extends for another year validity of order on extermination of wild boars

The Kerala government on Wednesday extended for another year the validity of its May 2022 order empowering local authorities to legally exterminate wild boars that may be posing a threat to life, property and agriculture.

The decision to extend the order for another year was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The cabinet meeting decided to extend for another year the validity of the May 28, 2022 order laying down the guidelines and procedure for extermination of wild boars that are causing damage to agriculture, life and property in the state, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

According to the guidelines laid down last year for extermination of wild boars, the animal was not to be killed using poison, explosives or electric shocks and while exterminating them, the officials have to ensure that human lives, property, livestock and other wildlife are not harmed.

The carcass of the wild boars should be buried scientifically and its details maintained in a register by the local bodies, according to the guidelines.

The Kerala High Court, in July 2021, had permitted the killing of wild boars in agricultural land of a few farmers as the steps taken by the state government to curb the menace had not yielded any result.

