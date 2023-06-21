NTPC board to consider proposal to raise up to Rs 12K cr via non-convertible debentures

State-run power giant NTPC board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures, in its meeting scheduled on Saturday. ''A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Saturday, 24th June 2023 to, inter-alia, consider for issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (''Bonds/NCDs'') up to Rs 12,000 Crore, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,'' a BSE filing stated.

