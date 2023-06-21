NTPC board to consider proposal to raise up to Rs 12K cr via non-convertible debentures
State-run power giant NTPC board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures, in its meeting scheduled on Saturday. ''A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Saturday, 24th June 2023 to, inter-alia, consider for issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (''Bonds/NCDs'') up to Rs 12,000 Crore, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,'' a BSE filing stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
G20 tourism meetings in Goa: Delegates, ministers to take part in Yoga sessions at beach, stadium in June
1st meeting of India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue focuses on development, trade of technologies
Top wrestlers' crucial meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur begins
Nadda chairs special meeting with BJP workers in Noida
Top wrestlers' crucial meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur begins