Woman killed in leopard attack

A 45-year-old woman who was returning from a farm after collecting fodder was mauled to death by a leopard in this district on Wednesday, officials said. Confirming the incident, forest ranger Pradeep Sharma said Kamlesh was returning after taking fodder from near the fields on Wednesday when the leopard came out of the field and mauled her to death.

Sharma said the victim's family will be given compensation in accordance with rules and a team is being sent to catch the leopard.

