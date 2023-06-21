2018 cheque bounce case: Ranchi Court allows Ameesha Patel to appear on July 10

Ranchi Court on Wednesday allowed actor Ameesha Patel to appear physically before it on July 10 after the actor filed a petition seeking an exemption from personal appearance today in connection with a cheque bounce case. She surrendered before Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday. After her surrender, the court granted her conditional bail.

Earlier, Court had asked her to physically appear before it on June 21. The case dates back to 2018 when Ameesha came to Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground.

She met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh there and discussed with him the financing of a film. Singh owns Lovely World Entertainment. Singh invested in the filmmaking project.

However, the film did not see the light of the day. Singh demanded Amisha return his money. She returned the Rs 2.50 Crore amount through cheque but the cheque bounced.

In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of Rs 32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced. The surrender news of Ameesha comes at a time when she is all set to make a silver-screen comeback with 'Gadar 2', also starring Sunny Deol. (ANI)

