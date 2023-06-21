Left Menu

2018 cheque bounce case: Ranchi Court allows Ameesha Patel to appear on July 10

In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of Rs 32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:31 IST
2018 cheque bounce case: Ranchi Court allows Ameesha Patel to appear on July 10
Actor Ameesha Patel (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi Court on Wednesday allowed actor Ameesha Patel to appear physically before it on July 10 after the actor filed a petition seeking an exemption from personal appearance today in connection with a cheque bounce case. She surrendered before Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday. After her surrender, the court granted her conditional bail.

Earlier, Court had asked her to physically appear before it on June 21. The case dates back to 2018 when Ameesha came to Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground.

She met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh there and discussed with him the financing of a film. Singh owns Lovely World Entertainment. Singh invested in the filmmaking project.

However, the film did not see the light of the day. Singh demanded Amisha return his money. She returned the Rs 2.50 Crore amount through cheque but the cheque bounced.

In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of Rs 32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced. The surrender news of Ameesha comes at a time when she is all set to make a silver-screen comeback with 'Gadar 2', also starring Sunny Deol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023