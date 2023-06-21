Left Menu

Himachal: Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Sashstra Seema Bal celebrate Yoga Day

The 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) on Wednesday in collaboration with Medic Training Centre, Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) Shimla with full enthusiasm and vigour, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:48 IST
Himachal: Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Sashstra Seema Bal celebrate Yoga Day
Indian Institute of Advanced Study in collaboration with Medic Training Centre, Sashstra Seema Bal celebrated International Yoga Day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) on Wednesday in collaboration with Medic Training Centre, Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) Shimla with full enthusiasm and vigour, an official statement said. SPRO Akhilesh Pathak informed that Dr Rajesh Kumar, Commandant, Dr Vishal Barnwal, Astt. Commandant MTC, SSB Shimla and officials of the Institute welcomed the participants.

Yoga expert and instructor Manoj Kumar described the importance of Yoga in life. Yoga expert demonstrated the Yoga Asanas and Pranayama to the Fellows, Associates, and Employees of the Institute and approximately 70 trainees of Medic Training Centre, SSB Shimla along with their family members, the statement added.

Around 150 participants took part in this event. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that yoga is India's gift to the world. She also performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

"Yoga is one of our civilization's great accomplishments and India's great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us," President Murmu said. Urging everyone to perform yoga, she said, "On this day, I urge everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the countrymen on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, and said that the coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is 'historic'. The Prime Minister is presently on his maiden state visit to the United States, during which he will lead celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

