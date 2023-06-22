Left Menu

West Bengal: 7 dead in lightning strikes in Malda

As many as seven people including three children died in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 08:33 IST
West Bengal: 7 dead in lightning strikes in Malda
Visuals from hospital in Malda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as seven people including three children died in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district, officials confirmed on Thursday. Malda, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said, "Seven persons died as a result of the heavy thunderstorms that pounded Malda."

The deceased have been identified Krishno Chowdhury (65), Ummey Kulsum (6), Debosree Mandal (27), Somit Mandal (10), Najrul SK (32), Robizon Bibi (54), and Esa Sarkar (eight). The DM said that one was killed in Old Malda, while the remaining six people lost their lives in the Kaliachak area.

The DM also informed that a total of nine cattle were killed in the incident. In addition, at least 12 students fell ill after being struck by lightning during school hours near Bangitola High School in Malda.

"The injured students have been admitted to Bangitola Rural Hospital and Malda Medical College Hospital for treatment," said Nitin Singhania. He assured that the necessary assistance and support were being provided to the affected families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable energy usage to 37 pc at TN plant

Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable ene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023