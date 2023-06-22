Left Menu

Bengal Governor returns State Election Commissioner's joining report ahead of Panchayat polls

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose "returned" the joining report of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha ahead of the panchayat polls, as per sources.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 09:13 IST
Bengal Governor returns State Election Commissioner's joining report ahead of Panchayat polls
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose "returned" the joining report of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha ahead of the Panchayat polls, as per sources. According to the sources, this comes after Sinha failed to attend the discussion called by the Governor over the sensitive matter related to the Panchayat election issue.

Rajiva Sinha was appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on June 8. Sinha served as the state's chief secretary from September 2019 to September 2020. The final day of filing nominations on June 15 witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The Panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable energy usage to 37 pc at TN plant

Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable ene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023