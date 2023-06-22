Left Menu

Goa declaration adopted unanimously, making G20 Tourism Ministerial meet successful: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the Goa declaration has been adopted unanimously by all countries, making the G20 Tourism Ministerial meet a successful event.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 09:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 09:34 IST
Goa declaration adopted unanimously, making G20 Tourism Ministerial meet successful: G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo Courtesy: pib.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the Goa declaration has been adopted unanimously by all countries, making the G20 Tourism Ministerial meet a successful event. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, successful G20 meetings are being held. Today the 4th tourism working group meeting and the ministerial meeting ended in Goa. The first meeting was held in Rann of Kutch, the second in Siliguri, the third in Srinagar and today's final meeting in Goa took place. Except for Egypt and China, delegates from all countries were present. More than 130 delegates participated in the event. It was a successful meeting. Goa declaration has been adopted. After all, countries have spoken to the officials of their respective countries, everyone has given recommendations. Unanimously Goa declaration has been adopted making it a successful event," he said.

He said that on the basis of the Goa declaration, in the United Nations, another international conference will be held for 3 days in which around 200 countries' tourism ministers and different people have been called on the agenda of the Goa Roadmap. "Along with this, today's discussions were held on different issues. The UNWTO wants to open a South Asia office in Delhi. Today the secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation has also made an announcement. After speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taking inputs from the minister of external affairs ministers and departments, the Indian government will take a decision on this. But today, the delegates that had come, the image that India had on tourism, after seeing these 4 meetings, India's stature has increased for them. Currently, the situation is that they can't separate India from them on the issue of tourism be it America, UK, Germany, Japan, or Singapore. All countries after the g20 Tourism meeting have witnessed India's culture and heritage. For us it's a very successful meeting," Reddy added.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message at the ministerial meeting, Reddy said, "Everyone has accepted the prime minister's message that was given in the tourism ministerial meeting that terrorism divides people and tourism unites people. He said that positive discussions took place at Goa's Tourism ministerial meet.

"I feel India is going to be benefited from the tourism point of view and especially the state governments will get great help from this," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable energy usage to 37 pc at TN plant

Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable ene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023