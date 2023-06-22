Goa declaration adopted unanimously, making G20 Tourism Ministerial meet successful: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the Goa declaration has been adopted unanimously by all countries, making the G20 Tourism Ministerial meet a successful event. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, successful G20 meetings are being held. Today the 4th tourism working group meeting and the ministerial meeting ended in Goa. The first meeting was held in Rann of Kutch, the second in Siliguri, the third in Srinagar and today's final meeting in Goa took place. Except for Egypt and China, delegates from all countries were present. More than 130 delegates participated in the event. It was a successful meeting. Goa declaration has been adopted. After all, countries have spoken to the officials of their respective countries, everyone has given recommendations. Unanimously Goa declaration has been adopted making it a successful event," he said.

He said that on the basis of the Goa declaration, in the United Nations, another international conference will be held for 3 days in which around 200 countries' tourism ministers and different people have been called on the agenda of the Goa Roadmap. "Along with this, today's discussions were held on different issues. The UNWTO wants to open a South Asia office in Delhi. Today the secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation has also made an announcement. After speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taking inputs from the minister of external affairs ministers and departments, the Indian government will take a decision on this. But today, the delegates that had come, the image that India had on tourism, after seeing these 4 meetings, India's stature has increased for them. Currently, the situation is that they can't separate India from them on the issue of tourism be it America, UK, Germany, Japan, or Singapore. All countries after the g20 Tourism meeting have witnessed India's culture and heritage. For us it's a very successful meeting," Reddy added.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message at the ministerial meeting, Reddy said, "Everyone has accepted the prime minister's message that was given in the tourism ministerial meeting that terrorism divides people and tourism unites people. He said that positive discussions took place at Goa's Tourism ministerial meet.

"I feel India is going to be benefited from the tourism point of view and especially the state governments will get great help from this," he added. (ANI)

