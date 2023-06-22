22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy

Sri Lankan Navy has confiscated four Indian trawlers and detained 22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu from the Lankan waters in the Palk Bay Sea northwest of Delft Island in Jaffna on Wednesday night. "The Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters in the dark hours of 21st June. The operation led to the seizure of 4 Indian trawlers with 22 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island, Jaffna," said Sri Lanka Navy on its official website.

The fishermen apprehended are from the districts of Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram according to the Fishermen Association in Rameswaram of Ramanathapuram district. The seized trawlers together with 22 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, said Sri Lanka Navy.

N J Bose, Tamil Nadu fishermen association General Secretary said that local fisherfolk were agitated over the arrests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)