Left Menu

22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy

N J Bose, Tamil Nadu fishermen association general secretary said that local fisherfolk were agitated over the arrests.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 11:42 IST
22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan Navy has confiscated four Indian trawlers and detained 22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu from the Lankan waters in the Palk Bay Sea northwest of Delft Island in Jaffna on Wednesday night. "The Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters in the dark hours of 21st June. The operation led to the seizure of 4 Indian trawlers with 22 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island, Jaffna," said Sri Lanka Navy on its official website.

The fishermen apprehended are from the districts of Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram according to the Fishermen Association in Rameswaram of Ramanathapuram district. The seized trawlers together with 22 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, said Sri Lanka Navy.

N J Bose, Tamil Nadu fishermen association General Secretary said that local fisherfolk were agitated over the arrests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023