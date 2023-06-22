Chhattisgarh CM Baghel says 'Adipurush' an attempt by BJP to spoil Lord Ram's image

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP stating that chief ministers of BJP-ruled states have been thanked by makers of the recently released film 'Adipurush', and that "attempts are being made to spoil the images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman that people have in their minds." "This is not about devotion, BJP CMs have been thanked for 'Adipurush' and they have not made any statement so far (about controversies surrounding the film). It means that this film has been projected by them and attempts are being made to spoil the images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman that people have in their minds," Baghel said while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak Wednesday.

Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has come under scanner ever since its release for allegedly showing the characters' and story in a distorted manner. Talking about under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Baghel said that Ram Mandir is getting constructed with the orders of the Supreme Court and BJP has nothing to do with Lord Ram. "...As far as Ram Mandir is concerned, it is being constructed as per the Supreme Court. From what you can see so far, they (BJP) have nothing to do with Lord Ram or Lord Hanuman. They are concerned only about their business," Bhagel said.

Earlier too Baghel had accused BJP of changing Lord Ram's image to 'Yudhak Ram'."You need to understand the chronology...They (BJP) changed the image of 'Maryada Purshottam Ram' into 'Yudhak Ram' and 'Lord Hanuman' into 'angry bird'," Chhattisgarh CM said. Bhagel said that Chhattisgarh Government may consider banning 'Adipurush' from theatres in the state according to public demand stating that selection of words in the film's dialogues is "objectionable and of low level".

"Public is watching this and if a demand will be raised to ban the movie then it will be considered," CM Baghel had told reporters in Raipur. (ANI)

