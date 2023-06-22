Left Menu

U.N. nuclear watchdog head Grossi to visit Russia on Friday - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:33 IST
Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi Image Credit: ANI

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Grossi is likely to hold talks about the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Interfax cited Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying Grossi would hold talks with Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

The meeting would take place in Kaliningrad, Russia's exclave on the Baltic coast between Lithuania and Poland, Ryabkov was cited as saying.

