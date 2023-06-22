Stray dog menace: Kerala to approach court seeking amendment in ABC rules

In the wake of the increasing incidents of stray dog attacks across the state, the Kerala government on Thursday decided to increase the number of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for their sterilisation and approach the court seeking an amendment in the existing central rules to effectively regulate the number. State Local Self-Government Department Minister M B Rajesh and Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani convened a meeting of various stakeholders and officials here to find practical solutions to address the stray dog issue.

After the meeting, Rajesh told reporters here that the stray dog menace is a serious matter of concern in the state.

Lamenting that the existing rules were a hurdle in effectively implementing the birth control programme, he alleged the central rules were framed in such a way that the number of stray dogs should not be regulated. He said considering the seriousness of the issue, the state government would take immediate steps to enhance the number of ABC Centres in various districts. At present, a total of 20 ABC Centres are being operated in the state, he said. ''Twenty-five more such centres will be made operational soon. The number of mobile ABC Centres will also be increased,'' the minister said. A decision was also taken during the meeting to open ABC Centres in the premises of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries where adequate space is available. Enforcement drives would be strengthened in areas where slaughterhouse waste is found to be dumped, he added. Requesting the support of animal lovers to help find a solution for the stray dog menace, he said the government would convene a meeting of various animal welfare outfits soon.

Criticising the existing ABC rules, the LSGD minister said they were not adequate to regulate the inordinate increase in the number of stray dogs. ''I don't know who have compiled these rules. It was written in such a way that the birth control of stray dogs should not be implemented,'' he said. He urged union ministers from the state to take initiatives to amend the existing ''impractical'' rules.

The state government would approach the court questing these rules and seeking an amendment in this regard, Rajesh added.

The minister also said steps would be taken for the mercy killing of those stray dogs suffering from fatal injuries and incurable diseases. A differently-abled boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in northern Kannur district recently. The shocking incident brought the stray dog issue back into the limelight in the state. The meeting assumed greater significance in the wake of a 65-year old woman suffering critical injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in northern Kasaragod district on Tuesday.

A stray dog, which went on a biting spree and attacked several persons in Vaikom in Kottayam district, was found to be infected with rabies on Thursday. The dog was found dead this morning, local people said.

