Navy's Dornier carries out night evacuation of ill toddler to Kochi from Lakshadweep

"On the request from the Lakshadweep Administration, the Southern Naval Command carried out a swift emergency medical evacuation of a two and half-year-old child with Febrile Seizure Aspiration Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure on the night of 21 Jun 23," according to a statement.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:54 IST
A two-and-half-year-old child suffering from serious illness was airlifted from Agatti Islands in Lakshwadeep to Kochi by an Indian Navy Dornier on Wednesday According to an official release, the medical evacuation was carried out at the request of the Lakshadweep Administration.

"On the request from the Lakshadweep Administration, the Southern Naval Command carried out a swift emergency medical evacuation of a two and half-year-old child with Febrile Seizure Aspiration Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure on the night of 21 Jun 23," the release said. "The patient was airlifted from Agatti Island and shifted to Kochi by an Indian Navy Dornier based at INS Garuda in challenging weather conditions owing to the prevailing monsoon," it added.

The evacuated child was admitted to a civil hospital and is recovering. "The ongoing efforts towards operationalizing Agatti airfield for night operations has thus paved the way for undertaking quick humanitarian aid and casualty evacuation missions," the release added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

