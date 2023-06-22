Left Menu

DGCA suspends license of PIC, First officer of Air India for allowing unauthorized person into cockpit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation suspended the pilot license of Pilot In Command (PIC) and First Officer of Air India for a period of one year and one month respectively for allowing an unauthorized person into the cockpit during a flight on Thursday.

22-06-2023
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation suspended the license of Pilot In Command (PIC) and First Officer of Air India for a period of one year and one month respectively for allowing an unauthorized person into the cockpit during a flight on Thursday. According to DGCA, on June 3, the Pilot in Command of Air India flight AI-458 (Chandigarh - Leh) allowed an unauthorized person into the cockpit during departure and the person remained in the cockpit throughout the flight.

During the investigation, it was found that the First officer did not raise any concern about the unauthorized entry of the person into the cockpit or report the violation. DGCA based on the outcome of its investigation has suspended the pilot License of the PIC for a period of one year for misuse of his authority vested under the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and allowing violation of the applicable DGCA regulations.

"The pilot License of the First Officer has been suspended for a period of one month for not being assertive in preventing and non-reporting of the violation," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

