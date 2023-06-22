IMD predicts heavy rains in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

The Indian Meteorological Department, on Thursday, issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Yanam for the next five days, starting from June 22 to 26. Heavy rain is likely at Isolated places over SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema, IMD added. "Heavy to very heavy rain likely at Isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh) & Yanam. Heavy rain is likely at Isolated places over SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and Gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 Kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Strong winds of speed 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema", said the weather department.

Additionally for day 4 and day 5, it further said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema". Monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back giving people a whip of relief from the scorching weather. (ANI)

