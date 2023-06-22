BSF foils smuggling bid, rescues 36 cattle along India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya

Border Security Force personnel on Thursday rescued 36 cattle allegedly being smuggled to Bangladesh from Meghalaya's West and East Jaintia Hills along the international border here, the BSF said in a statement. "Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of BSF Meghalaya rescued 36 cattle from the International border of West and East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya in the wee hours of 22 June 2023, which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh," the BSF said.

The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action, the statement said. "BSF Meghalaya has enhanced vigil on the International border in view of forthcoming Eid-ul-Zuha since the demand of cattle in Bangladesh increased to its peak prior to the Eid celebration," the statement further said.

Earlier in the month of May, the BSF Meghalaya rescued 70 cattle from the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills, which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh. According to the statement, the seized cattle and nabbed persons were handed over to the Amlarem police station for further action.

"BSF Mobile Check Post deployed in Amlarem area intercepted 5 trucks crammed with 70 cattle which were approaching towards the bordering area. BSF chased the trucks for about 3 Km before impounding them when drivers accelerated even on being signalled by BSF troops to stop for checking", the statement had said. The statement further informed that the truck drivers tried to flee the spot taking benefit of thick vegetation and undulating ground along the road.

"The BSF party managed to seize five trucks and one Bolero pickup and nabbed two helpers from the spot," the statement read. (ANI)

