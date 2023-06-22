Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed, 10 injured as four-wheeler collides with truck in Shajapur district

The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Rojwas toll plaza on National Highway (NH)-52 in Shajapur district, police officer B L Dabi said.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed, 10 injured as four-wheeler collides with truck in Shajapur district
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons died and 10 others sustained injuries after their four-wheeler collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, a police official said on Thursday. The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Rojwas toll plaza on National Highway (NH)-52 in Shajapur district, police officer B L Dabi said.

"A four-wheeler collided with a truck in which two people died while 10 people got injured. Of the injured, four were referred to Indore for better treatment," he said. The victims were going to Shajapur from Ujjain when they met with the accident near Rojwas toll plaza, the police officer said.

On receiving the information about the mishap, the police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023