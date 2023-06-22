Assam CM inaugurates six tea garden model schools in Sonitpur

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma, on Thursday, inaugurated six newly constructed tea garden model schools in Sonitpur district. The tea gardens where these model schools were inaugurated include Arun Tea Garden in Dhekiajuli, Adabari and Sonabeel Tea Garden in Rangapara, Kettla and Jingia Tea Garden in Behali and Pabhoi Tea Garden in Biswanath constituency of the district.

"In the 75 years of India's independence, only primary schools and a limited number of ME schools were established in the tea garden areas of the state", said CM Sharma. He mentioned that the non-availability caused of schools in the tea garden areas caused the students to leave their studies, making the dropout rate increase.

"Due to the non-availability of high schools in the tea garden areas, many students left school midway which led to an increased drop-out rate. The state government, therefore, decided to set up one high school covering 2-3 tea gardens in the state. Last year several tea garden model schools were opened in the Sonitpur district", said the Chief Minister. CM Sharma also added that a large number of students have been enrolled in each of these institutes.

Underlining various steps taken by the state government for the advancement of the students of the tea garden areas, the Chief Minister informed that 30 seats have been reserved for tea community students to study in medical colleges of Assam. He added that seats for girl students of the tea garden community to study nursing courses would be reserved. The Chief Minister also added that a college would be established at Rangapara providing better opportunities for higher education for the students of the community and 3-4 per cent of government jobs will also be reserved for the youth of the tea garden community from this year.

"The state government has taken steps to provide jobs to one lakh youths and ensured recruitment in the most transparent manner so that children of poor families can also get these jobs on a merit basis. it has also taken steps to make women financially self-reliant", said CM Sharma. Talking about the Orunodoi scheme, which was launched by the Assam government to financially assist women, CM Sharma said, "The beneficiaries received Rs. 830 when the Orunodoi scheme was launched. The amount of the scheme has since been increased to Rs 1000 and later to Rs 1250. The financial assistance of the scheme will be increased to Rs 1400 this year. A total of 27 lakh women will be included in the Orunodoi scheme this year and another 8 lakh will be covered next year".

The Chief Minister added that 40 lakh new ration cards will be issued by October this year and the ration card holders, apart from getting free rice will be able to avail free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. "Rs 10,000 each will be provided to the members of the self-help groups through bank transfer to facilitate self-employment", he added.

The Chief Minister also took a mid-day meal with the students of Adabari tea garden model school today. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, MP Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Krishna Kamal Tanti, Ganesh Limbu, Ranjit Dutta, Utpal Bora, Pramod Borthakur, Prithviraj Rabha and many other dignitaries were present during the inauguration of schools by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

