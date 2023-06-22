Mehbooba Mufti invokes Buddha for peace, says "India riven by division" ahead of opposition meeting

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who earlier arrived in Patna to attend the mega opposition meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, June 22, invoked Buddha, hoping that his remarkable teachings steer "India riven by division" towards the path of peace and compassion. "In an India riven by division, I hope his remarkable teachings steer us towards the path of peace and compassion," she said.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) President visited Bodhgaya in Bihar and shared her experience on her official Twitter handle. "Was an extraordinary experience to visit Bodhgaya in Bihar where Buddha attained enlightenment under a banyan tree. It's serenity & sacred energy moved me deeply," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also arrived in Patna and offer prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara. The key opposition meeting will be attended by Congress, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Uddhav Thackeray and many more leaders in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to convene a meeting of top Opposition leaders on Friday in Patna as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against PM Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the general elections in 2024. Meanwhile, posters and banners hailing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav appeared in Patna ahead of the meeting.

The Friday meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)