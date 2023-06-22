Left Menu

INS Vagir makes its maiden foreign port call at Colombo

In this regard, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to Twitter and said," Indian Navy's Kalvari class submarine INSVagir made her maiden foreign port call at Colombo in Sri Lanka. The submarine hosted Senior Sri Lankan dignitaries including the State Minister of Defence, Secretary of Defence and Commander of Sri Lanka Navy."

INS Vagir makes its maiden foreign port call at Colombo
INS Vagir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Navy's Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir made its maiden foreign port call at Colombo in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

INS 'Vagir' was on an operational visit to Colombo from June 19 to June 22. This visit is in commemoration of the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga and aligns with the theme of 'Global Ocean Ring'. (ANI)

