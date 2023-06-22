Left Menu

J-K: House of LeT terrorist associate attached in Anantnag district under UAPA

As per the statement, the process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Shopian under section 25 of the UA(P) Act.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:49 IST
J-K: House of LeT terrorist associate attached in Anantnag district under UAPA
SIU Kupwara attaches 26 Kanals land of Pakistan-based terrorist (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday attached the residential house of a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Subhanpora village of Anantnag district, police said. The property was attached following necessary sanctions from the competent authority, police said.

"During the course of the investigation, police said it learnt a residential house of a terrorist associate has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)," police said. The property was attached under the supervision of the Director Inspector General SIU Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian, and Deputy SP CIO SIU Shopian.

As per the statement, the process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Shopian under section 25 of the UA(P) Act. In their statement, the police said, "The general public is once again advised not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists and their associates in their houses or premises."

Last week the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kupwara Police attached the property (land) of a notorious terrorist operating from Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India
4
Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; rest of finance to come from government:

Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023