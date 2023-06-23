Left Menu

23-06-2023
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Bank of England raises interest rates by 0.5 percentage points - Church of England dumps oil majors over climate concerns

- UK consumers gain confidence for fifth consecutive month in June - Almost 770,000 Calpers members hit by cyberattack

Overview - The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 5%, a surprise half-point increase, as the central bank and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to crush persistent inflation.

- Church of England is selling its investments in Shell , BP, Exxon and Total and seven other big oil and gas companies, after concluding none were aligned with efforts to halt global warming. - British consumer confidence improved for the fifth consecutive month in June buoyed by strong labour market and lower energy prices, according to a closely watched barometer.

- Calpers, the biggest public pension plan in the United States, has become the latest organisation to be hit by the MOVEit cyberattack with about 770,000 of its members affected by the global data breach. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

