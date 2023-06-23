Andhra Pradesh: 5-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Tirumala

A five-year-old boy was admitted to hospital after he was attacked by a leopard in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala. The incident took place at the 7th mile along the Alipiri-Tirumala pedestrian route in Andhra Pradesh.

Police officials rushed the boy to the hospital in an ambulance. The boy is being given first aid. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

