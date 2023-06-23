Left Menu

"Feeling elated," says TN CM Stalin after arriving in Patna ahead of opp meet

After landing in Bihar's Patna ahead of a grand opposition meeting, scheduled for Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that he is feeling elated to be in the land that has given the likes of 'The Light of Asia' Buddha, 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur among others.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav
After landing in Bihar's Patna ahead of a grand opposition meeting, scheduled for Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he is feeling elated to be in the land that has given the likes of 'The Light of Asia' Buddha, 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur among others. Taking to Twitter, Stalin said, "I have arrived at Patna and received a warm welcome from Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar Thiru @NitishKumar , Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Thiru @yadavtejashwi and IAS officers from Bihar Tamil Sangam here. Feeling elated to be in the land that has given us the likes of 'The Light of Asia' Buddha, 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur and Thiru. B.P. Mandal. No surprises that the war cry of a united opposition is from here, the land of social justice, to end this fascist, autocratic regime and allow the rebirth of a secular, democratic India."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also arrived in Bihar's capital. The key opposition meeting will be attended by Congress, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Uddhav Thackeray and many more leaders in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to convene a meeting of top Opposition leaders on Friday in Patna as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against PM Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the general elections in 2024. Meanwhile, posters and banners hailing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav appeared in Patna ahead of the meeting.

The Friday meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre. (ANI)

