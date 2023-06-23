France's Macron: hopeful of Just Energy Transition partnership for Nigeria

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was hopeful Nigeria could reach a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET) with wealthier nations to get financing to help it fight climate change, adding he had proposed the idea to Brazil.

Macron made the comments on Franceinfo radio.

France is hosting this week a gathering in Paris of some 40 leaders including about a dozen from Africa, China's prime minister and Brazil's president, that aims give impetus to a new global finance agenda.

