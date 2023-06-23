Left Menu

France's Macron: hopeful of Just Energy Transition partnership for Nigeria

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 12:39 IST
France's Macron: hopeful of Just Energy Transition partnership for Nigeria
Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was hopeful Nigeria could reach a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET) with wealthier nations to get financing to help it fight climate change, adding he had proposed the idea to Brazil.

Macron made the comments on Franceinfo radio.

France is hosting this week a gathering in Paris of some 40 leaders including about a dozen from Africa, China's prime minister and Brazil's president, that aims give impetus to a new global finance agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023