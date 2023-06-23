Left Menu

KR Chaudhary appointed as DRM of Kharagpur Railway station

The order stated, "Ministry of Railways have with the approval of the President decided that Shri K R Chaudhary, NF-HAG/ ISRE, presently working as Chairman/RRB/Ajmer, should be transferred to South Eastern Railway and posted as DRM/Kharagpur."

KR Chaudhary appointed as DRM of Kharagpur Railway station
KR Chaudhary has been appointed as the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Kharagpur Railway Station. He was working as Chairman of RRB Ajmer previously. The order stated, "Ministry of Railways have with the approval of the President decided that Shri K R Chaudhary, NF-HAG/ ISRE, presently working as Chairman/RRB/Ajmer, should be transferred to South Eastern Railway and posted as DRM/Kharagpur."

Besides this, Chandan Adhikary, PCSO South Eastern Railways has been transferred to Northeast Frontier Railway, alongwith post and posted as OSD. P.M. Sikdar, PCST, South Eastern Railways has been transferred to North Central Railway along with post and posted as OSD.

Md. Owais, PCCM, South Eastern Railways has been transferred to Northeast Frontier Railway and posted as CAO/Systems. (ANI)

