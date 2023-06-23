Left Menu

ITBP head constable cremated with full military honours in Rajasthan's Bansur

During Bhoop Singh's funeral procession, villagers took out a tricolour procession honouring him. They cried 'Long live Bhup Singh' (Bhup Singh Amar Rahe) while taking out the procession. Most of the shops in his village were shut to mourn the deceased constable.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) head constable Bhoop Singh who was allegedly shot dead by one Digvijay Singh, son of Lokpal Singh on Wednesday, was cremated with full military honours at Rampur village of Rajasthan's Bansur on Friday afternoon. During Bhoop Singh's funeral procession, villagers took out a tricolour procession honouring him. They cried 'Long live Bhup Singh' (Bhup Singh Amar Rahe) while taking out the procession. Most of the shops in his village were shut to mourn the deceased constable. Head Constable Bhoop Singh's son Jatin (5) lit the funeral pyre.

Bhoop Singh's body reached his village late at night on Thursday. ITBP officers and the troop soldiers accompanying them gave the deceased constable a salute and a guard of honour. Rajasthan Industry Minister Shakuntala Rawat and BJP State Ministers Mahendra Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Ramvtar Meena, Vijendra Yadav, Harphool Meena, Ramvtar Sharma and Dayaram Yadav were present at the funeral.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Jakhar and Subdivisional Magistrate Rahul Saini also paid floral tribute to the deceased. Villagers and family members of the deceased demanded 'martyr' status for Head Constable Bhoop Singh and demanded a death sentence for the accused. ITBP officials said that the ITBP will extend their support to the soldier's family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

