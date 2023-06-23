Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between CRPF and Naxalites in Bijapur, no casualties

Police said that at around 5 PM, CPI Maoist cadres fired three rounds of BGL targeting the troops from the outskirts of the Hiroli and Dumripalanar jungle.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 20:31 IST
Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between CRPF and Naxalites in Bijapur, no casualties
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between the troops of CRPF, CoBRA and Naxals on Friday evening in Bijapur, police said. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to the police, CRPF and CoBRA troops from the Hiroli camp (Police Station Gangaloor, District Bijapur) were out towards Dumripalnar jungles for area domination operations. Police said that at around 5 PM, CPI Maoist cadres fired three rounds of BGL targeting the troops from the outskirts of the Hiroli and Dumripalanar jungle.

"CRPF and CoBRA jawans also retaliated back, and within a few minutes naxals fled away from the spot.No injuries to any of our men," Bijapur police said. Police said that the situation is normal and a search operation is being carried out in nearby areas.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023