Burden of Griha Jyoti scheme not put on industrialists: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refuted claims that the burden of the 'Griha Jyoti' scheme has been placed on industrialists and called the allegations false. "The allegations that the burden of the 'Griha Jyoti' scheme is put on industrialists is false. Our government has not taken any decision on increasing electricity charges. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had decided to increase the costs even before our government came to power", the CM said.

The Chief Minister assured that a separate meeting will be held with Finance, Energy Department, Kasia, and FKCCI to discuss the demands submitted by the delegation. CM Siddaramaiah was speaking to the delegation led by BV Gopal Reddy, president of the Karnataka Federation of Commerce and Industry who met him today.

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has increased the electricity charges on the industrial sector in its tariff order. The delegation had appealed to reduce the electricity tax to 3 per cent from 9 per cent which is levied on small and medium industries and HT industries. It also requested to give discounts on fuel escalation charges and also to form MSME policy and legislation which is already in force in other states.

Energy Minister K.J George, Chief Minister's Political Secretaries Govindaraju, Naseer Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, FKCCI office bearers Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, M.G Balakrishna, Dr. Prasad, B.T. Manohar were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

