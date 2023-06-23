Left Menu

Gujarat: 3 dead, 5 injured as three-storey block in Jamnagar collapses

"Three people died and five were injured in a building collapse in Sadhana colony today. The Gujarat Housing Board had repeatedly warned people against living in this apartment building as it had been declared unsafe. A search and rescue operation is underway," DN Modi, municipal commissioner, Jamnagar, said.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 22:13 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A three-storey block collapsed in the Sadhna colony area of Jamnagar in Gujarat, leaving 3 persons dead and 5 injured, officials said. A rescue operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

"Three people died and five were injured in a building collapse in Sadhana colony today. The Gujarat Housing Board had repeatedly warned people against living in this apartment building as it had been declared unsafe. A search and rescue operation is underway," DN Modi, municipal commissioner, Jamnagar, said. The BJP's Jamnagar MP Poonamben informed that 5 of the 8 persons, who were trapped in the immediate aftermath of the block collapse, were rescued.

"An apartment building in Sadhana Colony collapsed today. About 8 persons were trapped under the debris and 5 of them have been rescued so far. The search and rescue operation is underway," Poonamben said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

