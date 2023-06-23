Gujarat: 3 dead, 5 injured as three-storey block in Jamnagar collapses

A three-storey block collapsed in the Sadhna colony area of Jamnagar in Gujarat, leaving 3 persons dead and 5 injured, officials said. A rescue operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

"Three people died and five were injured in a building collapse in Sadhana colony today. The Gujarat Housing Board had repeatedly warned people against living in this apartment building as it had been declared unsafe. A search and rescue operation is underway," DN Modi, municipal commissioner, Jamnagar, said. The BJP's Jamnagar MP Poonamben informed that 5 of the 8 persons, who were trapped in the immediate aftermath of the block collapse, were rescued.

"An apartment building in Sadhana Colony collapsed today. About 8 persons were trapped under the debris and 5 of them have been rescued so far. The search and rescue operation is underway," Poonamben said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

