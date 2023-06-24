Left Menu

Canada clamps down on cruise liners dumping sewage, green groups want more

Cruise ships generate more than C$4 billion a year for the economy, he added. The rules ban the discharge of sewage and so-called greywater - the drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bathtubs and showers - within three nautical miles of Canadian shores.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 01:04 IST
Canada clamps down on cruise liners dumping sewage, green groups want more

Canada on Friday banned cruise ships from dumping sewage and dirty water close to shore, and said it would impose fines of up to C$250,000 ($190,000) for offending vessels. A range of anti-pollution measures introduced on a voluntary basis in April 2022 will become obligatory with immediate effect, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement.

Environmental groups said Ottawa had ignored the largest source of liquid pollution from cruise ships: the water used to clean exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers, that remove sulfur from ships' fuel. "Cruise ships are an important part of our economy and tourism sector, but they need to operate in a more sustainable manner," Alghabra said. Cruise ships generate more than C$4 billion a year for the economy, he added.

The rules ban the discharge of sewage and so-called greywater - the drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bathtubs and showers - within three nautical miles of Canadian shores. Additionally, ships in non-Arctic waters will have to strengthen the treatments of sewage and greywater dumped between three and 12 nautical miles from shore. Separate rules regulate cruise ship pollution in Arctic waters.

Environmentalists say cruise ships traveling to and from Alaska alone dumped 31 billion liters (8.2 billion U.S. gallons) of inadequately treated pollution into Canada's Pacific waters in 2019. In statements, the West Coast Environmental Law and stand.earth green groups both welcomed Alghabra's announcement but called for regulations on scrubber water, which accounts for over 90% of the liquid waste from cruise ships. Activists say it is particularly acidic.

They also called for inspectors to be put on board vessels. A spokeswoman for Alghabra said the government would work with the shipping industry to find a feasible way of reducing or eliminating discharge of scrubber water. ($1 = 1.3199 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global
3
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023