Dakshina Kannada In-charge Minister Gundu Rao directs police to act against drug menace

District in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that the root cause behind disturbing peace in the district is the widespread use of illegal drugs here.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 08:39 IST
Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao holds meeting with District Collector, City Police Commissioner and SP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
District in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that the root cause behind disturbing peace in the district is the widespread use of illegal drugs here. The minister held a meeting with the District Collector, City Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police on Friday and suggested that joint operations should be conducted to curb illegal drug use.

Gundu Rao suggested that the police department should conduct a joint operation with the district administration and educational institutions to prevent illegal drug use. He told the officials that he would give full cooperation to the police department to take decisive action. In this regard, the minister sought the cooperation of the parents of the children. After taking note of reports of the alleged involvement of the lower-level staff of the Police Department, who are working with this network, Gundu Rao ordered the police to take strict action against the concerned personnel.

"The police should take strict action to curb the scourge of hooliganism in the district," he said. Gundu Rao also directed the district administration to take decisive action if the police are not abiding by the law. "Dakshina Kannada district has a lot of opportunities to develop, but keeping law and order in the district is a challenge," he said, adding that if law and order and harmony are maintained in the district, the development will accelerate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

