6,850 live red-eared slider turtles seized from 2 passengers at Trichy airport

"Acting on specific intelligence, the AIU officers of Tiruchi intercepted the two passengers at the airport exit gate. On examination of their checked-in luggage, the officers found small-sized live turtles concealed in small boxes inside the stroller bag of each passenger," customs officials said.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 08:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 08:41 IST
Custom seizes 6,850 live red-eared slider turtles (Photo: Twitter/@cusprevtrichy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Custom Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Friday seized 6,850 live red-eared sliders, a species of turtle, and arrested two persons who arrived at Tiruchi international airport in Tamil Nadu from Kuala Lumpur, officials said. "Acting on specific intelligence, the AIU officers of Tiruchi intercepted the two passengers at the airport exit gate. On examination of their checked-in luggage, the officers found small-sized live turtles concealed in small boxes inside the stroller bag of each passenger," officials said.

Foreign currency equivalent to Rs 57,441 was also recovered from one of the passengers, they added. According to the customs officials, the Live wild turtles were attempted to be illicitly imported into India without valid import documents or licenses to carry the wildlife into India.

The process is on to deport back the Red-eared slider turtles to their country of origin. The officials have registered the case under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and the two arrested will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

