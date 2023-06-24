Left Menu

Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

12 pm, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 11:11 IST
Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector on Friday night. "On June 23, 2023, at around 9:12 pm, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

A joint search operation was carried out with Punjab Police on Saturday morning after which at about 8:10 am, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Lakhana, BSF stated. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

The BSF further said another Pakistani drone was recovered by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police in the Ferozepur sector. Earlier on June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023