Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

A fire broke out early Saturday morning at a shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, officials said. No loss of life or damage to property was reported till the filing of this report.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1672459064343949312 A viral video accessed by the ANI shows smoke coming out of a gutted structure with firefighters battling to douse the blaze.

"A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh," officials said. "Fire tenders were battling the blaze minutes after being alerted," they said.

Locals gathered at the spot after word of the incident spread. The immediate cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)