Left Menu

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Srinagar, one injured

"The fire broke out at a sweet shop housed in the two-storey Fairdeal Shopping Complex, triggering panic among shopkeepers and locals," they said.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:13 IST
Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Srinagar, one injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A salesman was injured after a fire broke out at a shopping complex at the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, officials said on Saturday. They fire broke out at 10.30 pm.

"The fire broke out at a sweet shop housed in the two-storey Fairdeal Shopping Complex, triggering panic among shopkeepers and locals," they said. "The injured salesman, said to be badly injured, has been referred to hospital for treatment," official said.

"Fire tenders were battling the blaze after being alerted," they said, adding that the immediate cause of the fire couldnot be known. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023