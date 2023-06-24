Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Srinagar, one injured

A salesman was injured after a fire broke out at a shopping complex at the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, officials said on Saturday. They fire broke out at 10.30 pm.

"The fire broke out at a sweet shop housed in the two-storey Fairdeal Shopping Complex, triggering panic among shopkeepers and locals," they said. "The injured salesman, said to be badly injured, has been referred to hospital for treatment," official said.

"Fire tenders were battling the blaze after being alerted," they said, adding that the immediate cause of the fire couldnot be known. More details are awaited. (ANI)

